Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 30, 2018 8:21 am
 
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $8.7 million.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

