Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $8.7 million.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.