How major US stock indexes fared Friday

August 3, 2018 4:41 pm
 
U.S. stocks rose Friday after the Labor Department said hiring remained solid in July and strong quarterly earnings continued to boost the market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index added 13.13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,840.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 136.42 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,462.58.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 9.33 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,812.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 8.73 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,673.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 21.53 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow inched up 11.52 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq advanced 74.60 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 gained 10.03 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 166.74 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Dow is up 743.36 points, or 3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 908.62 points, or 13.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 137.86 points, or 9 percent.

