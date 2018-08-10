Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

August 10, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe skidded Friday as investors worried about the financial stability of Turkey and how it might affect the global banking system.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 plunged 20.30 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,833.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 196.09 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,313.14.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite declined 52.67 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,839.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,686.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 7.07 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow slid 149.44 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq added 27.09 points, or 0.3 percent.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

The Russell 2000 gained 13.43 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.67 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 593.92 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 935.72 points, or 13.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.29 points, or 9.9 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington