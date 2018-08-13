Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

August 13, 2018 5:00 pm
 
U.S. stocks fell further Monday as Turkey’s central bank was unable to stop a steep plunge in the nation’s currency. That’s helping to push the dollar higher, hurting big exporters.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 11.35 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,821.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 125.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,187.70.

The Nasdaq composite shed 19.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,819.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 11.49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,675.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 148.32 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Dow is up 468.48 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 916.31 points, or 13.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.80 points, or 9.1 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

