Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

August 20, 2018 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Monday as retailers and other consumer-focused companies posted solid gains. Industrial stocks also rose, led by airlines. Energy companies rose along with the price of U.S. crude oil. Technology stocks lagged the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 6.92 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,857.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 89.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,758.69.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite added 4.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,821.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,698.69.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 183.44 points, or 6.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,039.47 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 917.61 points, or 13.3 percent.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

The Russell 2000 is up 163.18 points, or 10.6 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson