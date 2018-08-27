Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

August 27, 2018
 
Stocks posted solid gains on Monday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing NAFTA. The Nasdaq composite index topped 8,000 for the first time.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rallied 22.05 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,896.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 259.29 points, or 1 percent, to 26,049.64.

The Nasdaq composite surged 71.92 points, or 0.9 percent, to 8,017.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged up 2.73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,728.41.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 223.13 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Dow is up 1,330.42 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,114.50 points, or 16.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 192.89 points, or 12.6 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

