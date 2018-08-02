Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

August 2, 2018 4:47 pm
 
U.S. stocks climbed Thursday as Apple led a rally in technology companies and reached $1 trillion in value. Consumer products and health care companies rose as second-quarter results from corporate America continued to surpass investors’ expectations.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index gained 13.86 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,827.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 7.66 points to 25,326.16.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 95.40 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,802.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 12.84 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,682.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.40 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is down 124.90 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 65.27 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.76 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 153.61 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Dow is up 606.94 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 899.29 points, or 13 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.59 points, or 9.5 percent.

