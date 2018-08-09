Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

August 9, 2018 4:56 pm
 
Major U.S. indexes stood stock-still for the third consecutive day Thursday as gains for retailers were canceled out by losses for banks and other companies.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 4.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,853.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 74.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,509.23.

The Nasdaq composite rose 3.46 points to 7,891.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 4.01 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,690.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.23 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is up 46.65 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 79.77 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.52 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 179.97 points, or 6.7 percent.

The Dow is up 790.01 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 988.39 points, or 14.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 155.38 points, or 10.1 percent.

