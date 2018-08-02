Listen Live Sports

Huntington Ingalls: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2018 7:30 am
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $239 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.21 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

Huntington Ingalls shares have dropped nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

