The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo sees earnings rise

August 1, 2018 8:09 am
 
MILAN (AP) — Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo says its second-quarter profit rose by nearly 11 percent as the bank pushed into wealth management and further cut costs.

Italy’s second-largest bank by assets said Wednesday that net income was 927 million ($1 billion) in the three months through June, compared with 837 million euros a year earlier.

Earnings were boosted by a 35-percent increase in trading profit to 472 million euros, as management trimmed 5 percent from operating costs to 2.3 billion euros, led by steep cuts in administrative expenses.

Net interest income was down 2.7 percent to around 1.84 billion euros, while net fees and commissions were flat at 1.99 billion euros.

The bank’s core Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of the bank’s strength, was 13.6 percent.

