K12: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2018 7:47 pm
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $9.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $238.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.6 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $917.7 million.

K12 shares have risen roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.19, a decline of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

