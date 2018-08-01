K2M Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) _ K2M Group Holdings Inc. (KTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leesburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.9 million.

K2M Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $288 million to $291 million.

K2M Group shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.30, a fall of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

