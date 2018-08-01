Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

KEYW: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2018 6:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ The KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The provider of cybersecurity services to defense, intelligence and national security agencies posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.5 million.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

KEYW expects full-year revenue in the range of $495 million to $515 million.

KEYW shares have risen 51 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEYW

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington