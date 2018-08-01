KEYW: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ The KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The provider of cybersecurity services to defense, intelligence and national security agencies posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.5 million.

KEYW expects full-year revenue in the range of $495 million to $515 million.

KEYW shares have risen 51 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

