Laureate Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $224.4 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Advertisement

Laureate Education shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.