The Associated Press
 
Man: Daughter jumped on tracks, saved her mother from subway

August 22, 2018 8:07 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The husband of a woman who was pushed in front of an oncoming train in Atlanta says his wife would be dead if his daughter hadn’t jumped on the tracks to keep her mother from getting run over.

Jerry Wenszell tells WSB-TV that Sue Wenszell “would not be here” if 28-year-old Katie Wenszell didn’t rush to help Sunday afternoon at the station in Atlanta’s Midtown. The subway struck and dragged Katie after she had moved her unconscious mother so she wouldn’t get hit.

Sue suffered a concussion and a fractured elbow, while Katie suffered a brain injury, had part of her right foot amputated, her left shoulder torn off and is undergoing facial reconstruction surgery.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Brooklin has been charged with aggravated assault and battery in a public transit station.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

