ManTech: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $491 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.2 million.

ManTech expects full-year earnings to be $1.99 to $2.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion.

ManTech shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49 percent in the last 12 months.

