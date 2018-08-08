Markets Right Now: Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks struggled to a mostly lower finish on Wall Street, ending a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index.

Energy companies fell more than the rest of the market Wednesday and the price of crude oil fell more than 3 percent. Marathon Oil lost 2.8 percent.

Makers of consumer products also fell. Philip Morris International gave up 2.1 percent.

Banks and other financial companies rose. Prudential climbed 1.2 percent.

Snap slumped 6.8 percent after reporting that it lost daily users in the latest quarter.

The S&P 500 index fell less than 1 point to 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,583. The Nasdaq edged up 4 points to 7,888.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.97 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are drifting mostly lower in midday trading on Wall Street, threatening to end a winning streak for the S&P 500 index.

Energy companies fell along with a drop in the price of crude oil. Marathon Oil lost 3.4 percent.

Snapchat parent company Snap slid 6.3 percent after reporting that it lost daily users in the latest quarter.

Papa John’s sank 4 percent after issuing a weak outlook. The company is in a public fight with its founder, who is also its largest shareholder.

The S&P 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,858.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,589. The Nasdaq was down a fraction at 7,883.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 2.97 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street following four straight gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil in early trading Wednesday. Marathon Oil gave up 1.2 percent.

Investors were still focused on quarterly earnings reports. Snapchat parent company Snap was down 4.1 percent after reporting that it lost daily users in the latest quarter.

Pizza delivery company Papa John’s sank 6.3 percent after issuing a weak outlook.

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points to 25,624. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points to 7,879.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 2.97 percent.

