Markets Right Now: Stocks stumble on new China trade fears

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending lower after Bloomberg News reported the Trump administration could move forward with $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods as early as next week.

The news knocked stocks lower Thursday afternoon, ending a four-day rally that brought major U.S. indexes to record highs.

Banks, retailers and technology companies did worse than the rest of the market. Makers of basic materials also fell.

Dollar Tree plunged 15.5 percent after the discount retailer reported results that missed estimates.

The S&P 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,901.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 137 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,986. The Nasdaq composite slid 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,088.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.86 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are slipping in midday trading on Wall Street, threatening to break a four-day winning streak that brought record highs to several major indexes.

Banks, industrial and materials companies had some of the biggest losses Thursday.

Electronic Arts fell 8.9 percent after the video game maker cut its forecasts because of a delay in the latest “Battlefield” game and other issues.

Dollar Tree fell 12.1 percent after the discount retailer reported results that missed estimates.

The S&P 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,906.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 111 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,012. The Nasdaq composite slid 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,104.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.86 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slipping after a four-day winning streak as technology companies give up some of their recent gains and banks slide along with interest rates.

Video game maker Electronic Arts fell 6.9 percent Thursday after it cut its annual forecasts because of a delay in the launch of the latest “Battlefield” game and other issues.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree fell 7.8 percent after its profit and sales missed estimates.

Signet Jewelers jumped 17.1 percent after a better than expected quarter.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,908.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,064. The Nasdaq composite slid 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,100.

