Medifast: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $117.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.35 to $4.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $460 million to $470 million.

Medifast shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $175.02, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

