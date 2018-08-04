Listen Live Sports

Mexican family gives Brooklyn mole poblano flavor

August 4, 2018 8:40 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Three generations of Mexican women make about 1,600 pounds of mole poblano a day in a small Brooklyn storefront.

What started as occasional cooking for Mexican grandmother Damiana Bravo in the 1970s is now a family-run business. It produces and sells the ancestral Mexican sauce to bodegas, supermarkets and restaurants in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and North Carolina.

The nearly 80-years-old grandmother, two daughters and two granddaughters use the recipe that Bravo’s mother used to do in a town in the Mexican state of Puebla.

After long hours of work every weekday they come up with a dark-hued paste of ground chilies and a dozen other ingredients they have called mole “La Asuncion” to honor Piaxtla’s patron saint, Our Lady of the Assumption.

