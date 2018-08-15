Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Minnesota family sues Hy-Vee over pasta salad illness

August 15, 2018 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota family sickened by eating pasta salad contaminated with salmonella is suing the Iowa-based grocery store chain that distributed the food.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Hy-Vee Inc. The suit alleges a woman, her daughter and her grandson became ill after eating pasta salad bought at a Hy-Vee store in Winona, Minnesota. The lawsuit says the mother and daughter required a doctor’s care.

Hy-Vee issued a recall for the product on July 17. Federal health officials say 79 people across nine states were sickened, including 18 who needed hospitalization.

A Hy-Vee spokeswoman says food safety is the company’s top priority and that an investigation continues at the Nebraska facility where the pasta salad was made.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money for medical costs, pain and suffering, and wage loss.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington