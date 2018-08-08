Listen Live Sports

Online mattress seller Casper plans 200 stores in 3 years

August 8, 2018 5:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Online mattress seller Casper plans to open 200 stores in the U.S. over the next three years as part of an effort to solidify its position in the retail market.

The 4-year-old company has been testing locations by opening 20 stores with short-term leases over the last few years. It opened its first permanent store in Manhattan this year.

Its expansion comes as Houston-based Mattress Firm is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Casper CEO Philip Krim says the company’s stores have been very successful, since shoppers like to touch and try out mattresses.

The company is among a slew of online retailers like Untuckit and Warby Parker that are stepping up the pace at which they expand their store locations.

