Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Police: Arkansas man tried to steal jet to go to concert

August 2, 2018 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Police say an Arkansas man accused of trying to steal a commercial jet told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

Investigators say 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott wanted to fly to an out-of-state concert when he hopped inside an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport.

The Texarkana Gazette reports Scott was inside the cockpit when he was arrested early on July 4. He was charged Monday and remained jailed Thursday on commercial burglary and attempted theft of property charges.

Envoy Air operates the plane. The company says the 44-seat jet wasn’t damaged.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Miller County jail records don’t list an attorney for Scott, who lives in Texarkana.

An affidavit says police found Scott after responding to reports of a man jumping an airport fence.

___

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington