Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Police: People living in storage units had beds, curtains

August 15, 2018 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Boston officials say they’ve shut down a storage facility where people were living illegally in rented units, some with beds, curtains and coolers.

The Inspectional Services Department, police, health department workers and firefighters responded to reports of people living in the storage units at CubeSmart Self Storage in the South End on Tuesday.

The Boston Herald reports officials were told by the CubeSmart manager no one was living there.

Police say a survey revealed several people using the facility as living quarters, one of whom said she paid $230 a month to rent a unit.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

CubeSmart offers units similar in size to walk-in closets at 5 by 10 by 8 feet (1.5 by 3 by 2.4 meters) for $159.

It’s illegal for people to live on property not designated for residential use. A CubeSmart employee has declined to comment.

___

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington