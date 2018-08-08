Listen Live Sports

Regenxbio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2018
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

Regenxbio shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

