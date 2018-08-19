Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Retired Navy captain indicted in massive bribery scandal

August 19, 2018 2:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Navy captain in Hawaii has been indicted on federal charges of receiving at least $145,000 in bribes from a Malaysian defense contractor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that David Haas is the latest former or current Navy official to be caught up in a wide-ranging bribery and fraud scandal.

Leonard Francis, a contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribery and fraud charges in a decadelong conspiracy to overbill the Navy for services his company provided to ships in Southeast Asia.

The indictment says Haas used his influence to steer ships to ports controlled by Francis’ company and otherwise advance Francis’ interests.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Haas now is a FEMA coordinating officer in Hawaii.

FEMA spokeswoman Brandi Richard says the agency is aware of the indictment but didn’t comment further.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence