Rosetta Stone: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The foreign language education company posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period.

Rosetta Stone shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.66, an increase of 44 percent in the last 12 months.

