Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Rosetta Stone: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2018 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The foreign language education company posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period.

Rosetta Stone shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.66, an increase of 44 percent in the last 12 months.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RST

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington