Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Safety violations found at slaughterhouse raided earlier

August 24, 2018 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (AP) — A state inspection that took place days after an immigration raid at a Tennessee slaughterhouse has resulted in more than $41,000 in fines for working conditions at the plant.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration lists 27 violations, including 23 deemed “serious.” The violations include lack of appropriate eye or face protection, inadequate safety training, hazardous chemicals inadequately labeled and toilet facilities not maintained.

James Brantley, the owner of Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station, agreed last week to plead guilty to employing unauthorized immigrants, tax evasion and wire fraud. An attorney for Brantley did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment about the violations.

Civil rights activists have said the April raid may have been the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump’s administration.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American