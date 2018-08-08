Sinclair: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $730.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $715.5 million.

Sinclair shares have fallen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

