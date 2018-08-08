Listen Live Sports

Sinclair: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2018
 
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $730.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $715.5 million.

Sinclair shares have fallen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

