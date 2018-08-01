Strayer Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strayer Education Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period.

Strayer Education shares have risen 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.