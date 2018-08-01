Listen Live Sports

Strayer Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2018 6:47 am
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strayer Education Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period.

Strayer Education shares have risen 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

