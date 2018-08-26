Listen Live Sports

Student gun control advocates protest outside Smith & Wesson

August 26, 2018 4:41 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting have finished a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

More than 100 protesters rallied outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.

The marchers condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called the march empowering and said Massachusetts shows how commonsense gun laws work.

Counter-protesters held signs across the street from Smith & Wesson supporting the gun-maker and the Second Amendment. Police kept the two protests separate.

Smith & Wesson hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

