Student gun control advocates protest outside Smith & Wesson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting have finished a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

More than 100 protesters rallied outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.

The marchers condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called the march empowering and said Massachusetts shows how commonsense gun laws work.

Counter-protesters held signs across the street from Smith & Wesson supporting the gun-maker and the Second Amendment. Police kept the two protests separate.

Smith & Wesson hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

