The Associated Press
 
Subway riders try to save woman pushed in front of train

August 20, 2018 9:06 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a woman was pushed off a commuter train platform in Atlanta and seriously injured on impact with the oncoming train. Witnesses say horrified subway riders rushed to save her, including another woman who also was injured. Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of pushing the first woman.

“We tried to pull them out the track,” transit rider Aiesha Bowden told WSB-TV . “The train was coming too fast, it tried to stop but it couldn’t.”

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police statement says the women, ages 27 and 58, were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital; the younger woman underwent surgery, while the older woman was in stable condition.

MARTA police didn’t release any identities. The policestatement says the suspect was being questioned after Sunday afternoon’s chaos at the city’s Midtown Station.

