Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Swiss vintage planes can fly after crash, with conditions

August 16, 2018 5:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland’s civil aviation authority says a local airline can resume flights with vintage Junkers Ju-52 planes after one of its aircraft crashed earlier this month, on condition that it take several precautionary measures.

A 79-year-old Ju-52 operated by Ju-Air crashed Aug. 4, killing all 20 people on board. The cause remains unclear and may be hard to determine because the veteran plane had no black boxes.

Ju-Air plans to resume flying Friday. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation said Thursday investigations so far have unearthed no “general technical problem” with Ju-52s that justifies grounding the planes.

But it said Ju-Air will be required to carry GPS data recorders on all flights, passengers must keep their seat belts fastened throughout the flights and Ju-Air’s aircraft must keep to a minimum altitude.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington