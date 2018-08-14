Listen Live Sports

TerraForm Power: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 14, 2018
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The owner of clean power assets posted revenue of $179.9 million in the period.

TerraForm Power shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TERP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TERP

