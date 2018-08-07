Listen Live Sports

Tesla and Hertz rally while Dentsply and Zillow fall

August 7, 2018 4:58 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Tesla Inc., up $37.58 to $379.57

CEO Elon Musk said he’s considering taking the electric car maker private at $420 a share.

Etsy Inc., up $1.41 to $43.84

The arts and crafts marketplace raised its sales projections after a strong second quarter.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $3.86 to $19.53

The rental car company announced a larger profit and stronger sales than analysts expected.

Alphabet Inc., up $18.17 to $1,255.84

Technology companies led the market higher on Tuesday.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $9.03 to $39.41

The dental supply company said sales and profit margins have been weak and took a $1.26 billion charge.

Zillow Group Inc., down $9.60 to $49.40

The online real estate marketplace cut its revenue forecast for the full year.

Weight Watchers International Inc., down $13.68 to $78.53

The weight loss company raised its forecasts but said subscriptions slipped in the second quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., down $6.14 to $32.41

The hospital chain posted weaker revenue than Wall Street expected.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

