The Latest: 7 rail cars from freight train derail

August 5, 2018 6:42 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on freight train derailment in Pittsburgh (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A railroad company says seven rail cars from a freight train have derailed in Pittsburgh, sending shipping containers tumbling down a hillside onto light rail tracks below.

A Norfolk Southern spokesman updated the number of rail cars involved in Sunday afternoon’s derailment from original estimates of four cars.

The cars were transporting shipping containers that were carrying housewares, food products and beverages.

Norfolk Southern estimates the rail cars will be cleared from the tracks within a few days.

The train with three locomotives and 57 loaded cars was heading from northern New Jersey to Chicago.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

___

4:25 p.m.

Four cars from a freight train have derailed in Pittsburgh, sending containers tumbling down a hillside onto light rail tracks below, but no injuries have been reported.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jim Glass says the cars derailed near Station Square on Sunday afternoon.

Adam Brandolph of the Port Authority of Allegheny County says the containers from the derailed cars slid down the hillside onto or near the light rail tracks.

Brandolph says there has been “extensive damage” that will likely take a long time to repair.

Glass says the train with three locomotives and 57 loaded cars was heading from northern New Jersey to Chicago.

A company that re-rails cars is en route. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

