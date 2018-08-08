Listen Live Sports

Urban One: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2018 8:05 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $115.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.05. A year ago, they were trading at $1.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONEK

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

