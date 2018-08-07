Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US Navy: Welding problem found on missile tubes for new subs

August 7, 2018 10:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says there’s a problem with welds on missile tubes that are going into new submarines.

The Naval Sea Systems Command said Tuesday the welding issue was identified on missile tubes that have been delivered to General Dynamics Electric Boat for new ballistic-missile submarines for the U.S. Navy and the Royal Navy, and on tubes for weapons being manufactured for new U.S. attack submarines.

The command said BWX Technologies, Inc., a subcontractor to Electric Boat, found the quality control issue. Defense News first reported the story.

Electric Boat is based in Groton, Connecticut, and has a manufacturing facility in Rhode Island. BWX Technologies is headquartered in Virginia.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The tubes have not been installed on any submarines.

The Navy is working with the Electric Boat to address the issue.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington