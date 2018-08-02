Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Virginia students get to chat with space station astronaut

August 2, 2018 7:36 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Some high school students in Virginia are getting a chance to chat with an astronaut on the International Space Station.

NASA scheduled the talk for Thursday morning between astronaut Drew Feustel and students visiting NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The call is being aired live on NASA Television and the agency’s website to boost interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

According to NASA’s website, Feustel has been on the space station since March. The Michigan native was previously on two space shuttle missions. One of them was the fifth and final shuttle mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Associated Press

