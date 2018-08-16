Listen Live Sports

What Google changed in its location-tracking explanation

August 16, 2018 6:19 pm
 
Days after an AP investigation, Google has changed a help page that erroneously explained how its “Location History” setting works. The page now acknowledges that Google still tracks user location even if they turn the setting off.

On Monday, The Associated Press revealed that several Google apps and websites store user location even if users have turned off Location History. Google has not changed its location-tracking practice in that regard.

Here’s how its help page wording has changed:

OLD VERSION

You can turn off Location History at any time. With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored. When you turn off Location History for your Google Account, it’s off for all devices associated with that Google Account.

You can also turn off Location History for a device.

NEW VERSION

You can turn off Location History at the account level at any time.

This setting does not affect other location services on your device, like Google Location Services and Find My Device. Some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps. When you turn off Location History for your Google Account, it’s off for all devices associated with that Google Account.

You can also turn off Location services for a device.

