Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

White security guard accused of ordering ‘Trayvon Martini’

August 22, 2018 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has been suspended after he was accused of ordering a “Trayvon Martini” from a black bartender.

The security firm Chesley Brown International said in a statement that it opened an internal investigation and removed the guard upon learning of the allegations.

The issue gained attention after a bartender at the Buzzard Beach bar wrote on social media Monday that the guard described the martini ingredients as watermelon juice and one shot of vodka, explaining that “it only takes one shot to put him down!” It’s an apparent reference to Trayvon Martin, the black teen fatally shot in 2012 in Florida.

The Westport Regional Business League, which subcontracts with Chesley Brown, said, “If true, it is reprehensible.”

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries