Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

WillScot: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2018 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) _ WillScot Corp. (WSC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $236,000.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $140.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.6 million.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington