The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Wynn Resorts and TripAdvisor drop; Tesla and Rollins jump

August 2, 2018 4:29 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $10.45 to $149.54

The casino and hotel company’s profit and sales fell short of expectations.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 59 cents to $1.83

The meal kit company’s lost customers and its second-quarter revenue was weaker than expected.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $6.47 to $51.18

The travel booking company’s revenue fell short of analyst estimates.

Tesla Inc., up $48.70 to $349.54

The electric car maker said production is improving and it doesn’t expect to have to raise more money.

Rockwell Automation Inc., down $4.06 to $180.33

Industrial companies declined after the Trump administration proposed a bigger tariff on imports from China.

Rollins Inc., up 55 cents to $56.59

Smaller and mid-size companies did better than larger ones on Thursday.

Chevron Corp., down $1.63 to $123.76

Energy companies fell Thursday despite an increase in oil prices.

DexCom Inc., up $29.25 to $124.69

The medical device company’s second-quarter revenue was far stronger than analysts expected.

