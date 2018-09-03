Listen Live Sports

3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor freed on bond

September 24, 2018 5:01 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns is free on bond after being accused by authorities of having sex with an underage girl.

Jail records show 30-year-old Cody Wilson was freed Sunday evening from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a $150,000 bond.

Wilson was brought back to the U.S. after being arrested in Taiwan following accusations he paid a 16-year-old girl $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He was arrested Friday in Taiwan.

Wilson’s attorney, Samy Khalil, said in a statement Sunday night that the focus is on preparing Wilson’s defense.

Future court hearings will be in Austin.

Wilson owns Austin-based Defense Distributed, which was selling designs to make 3D-printable guns .

