A look at the drop in emerging market currencies

LONDON (AP) — As financial uncertainty hits emerging economies, here’s a look at how far some of their currencies have fallen this year against the dollar.
___
Venezuelan bolivar – almost 100 percent
Argentine peso – 52.3 percent
Turkish lira – 43 percent
South African rand – 20 percent
Brazilian real – 20 percent
Russian ruble – 15 percent
Iranian rial – 15 percent
Indian rupee – 11 percent
Chilean peso – 11 percent
Indonesian rupiah – 10 percent
Chinese yuan – 5 percent
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.