Adobe and Dave & Buster’s rise while NiSource skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $4.53 to $62.05
The restaurant and arcade company reported a larger-than-expected profit and said it will start paying quarterly dividends.
Adobe Systems Inc., up $6.17 to $274.69
The software company’s profit and sales were greater than analysts expected.
SVB Financial Group, up $4.48 to $319.29
Banks and financial companies rose Friday as interest rates climbed.
L Brands Inc., up $1.53 to $28.97
The retailer said it will close its 23 Henry Bendel luxury stores in January.
NiSource Inc., down $3.29 to $24.79
Gas explosions killed one person and forced evacuations in Massachusetts neighborhoods served by NiSource’s Columbia Gas utility.
CSX Corp., up 30 cents to $73.48
Industrial companies rose after the Federal Reserve said U.S. industrial production grew 0.4 percent in August.
Verizon Communications Inc., down 39 cents to $54.55
High-dividend stocks including phone companies fell as bond yields increased.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 30 cents to $19.80
The movie theater chain said the private equity firm Silver Lake will invest $600 million in it.
