After Florence, what to know about your insurance coverage

September 22, 2018 8:00 am
 
As homeowners in the Carolinas recover from Florence, it’s important they know how insurance may or may not help.

Damage to a property from wind is covered under a standard homeowners policy. Damage from flooding covered by a separate policy, typically purchased from the federal government.

Many homeowners’ policies can help cover costs beyond damage to structures or belongings. They may, for insurance, cover the cost of evacuation and temporary housing.

Also, a homeowner should contact their insurer before signing a contract for repairs to their home.

And those who missed days at work due to the storm should talk to their employer. Some businesses have insurance that allows them to pay workers for a number of days missed due to mandatory evacuation.

