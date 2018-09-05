Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Argan: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

September 5, 2018 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $17 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $136.7 million in the period.

Argan shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.70, a fall of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death