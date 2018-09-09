Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Average US price of gas steady at $2.91 per gallon

September 9, 2018 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. gas prices remained steady over the past two weeks and an analyst says the pump price may start to drop later this month.

Trilby Lundberg says the average price of regular-grade gas as of Friday was $2.91 per gallon.

In California, however, the average was $3.63 per gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks ago.

The price in the San Francisco Bay Area was even higher while the city with the lowest average was Jackson, Mississippi at $2.51 per gallon.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Consumers may see prices fall 2 to 4 cents per gallon by the end of the month, Lundberg says, because gasoline supplies are plentiful, growth in demand is weak and refiners are ending their production of summer blend gas that’s designed to reduce pollution but is costlier to produce.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone