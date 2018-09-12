Baltimore files suit against operator of free bus service

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against the operator of the city’s free bus service, asserting the company has been vastly overpaid for the last eight years.

The city filed the suit Wednesday against Transdev North America, Inc. It alleges the company overcharged the city more than $20 million for the operation of the Charm City Circulator. That’s a free shuttle service available to tourists, students and anyone else.

The city claims it has overpaid Transdev by some $16 million over years due to the company’s “overbilling practice.” A Transdev representative did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit filed in the city’s circuit court comes as Baltimore is selecting a vendor to continue providing the free shuttle service over a three-year contract.

